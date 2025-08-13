Personal Mobility Devices Market To Grow Worth USD 21.16 Billion By 2033 Exhibiting CAGR Of 4.81%

The personal mobility devices market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by aging population driving demand, technological advancements boosting appeal, and supportive government policies. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Personal Mobility Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033 “ , The global personal mobility devices market size was valued at USD 13.56 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 21.16 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% from 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Claim Your Free“Personal Mobility Devices Market Insights Sample PDF

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Growth Factors in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Aging Population Driving Demand:

The world's getting older, and that's a big reason why personal mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters are in high demand. More people over 60 are facing mobility challenges due to things like arthritis or balance issues, and they want to stay independent. The World Health Organization says 15% of the global population-over 1 billion people-live with some form of disability, and this number spikes with age. Devices like walkers and powered wheelchairs help folks stay active at home or out in the community. Government programs, like Medicare in the U.S., cover 80% of approved mobility device costs, making them more accessible. This push for independence, paired with an aging demographic, is fueling a steady need for practical, user-friendly mobility solutions.

Technological Advancements Boosting Appeal:

Tech is changing the game for personal mobility devices, making them smarter and easier to use. Innovations like lightweight materials, better batteries, and AI-driven features are winning over users. For example, WHILL's autonomous wheelchairs, used in U.S. airports, feature lidar and depth cameras for smooth navigation. Meanwhile, 3D printing lets companies like Falcon Mobility customize devices for a perfect fit, boosting comfort. These upgrades aren't just cool-they're practical, helping users move with less effort. In Singapore, the Ministry of Transport is even tweaking rules to support motorized devices, showing how tech and policy are teaming up. As devices get more user-friendly and adaptable, more people are jumping on board, driving market growth.

Supportive Government Policies:

Governments are stepping up to make mobility devices more accessible, which is a huge driver for the industry. Programs like India's Accessible India Campaign are pushing for better public transport and infrastructure for people with disabilities, encouraging device use. In the U.S., Medicare's Home Health Prospective Payment System reimburses 80% of mobility device costs, easing the financial burden. These policies aren't just about money-they're about building a world where people can move freely. For instance, Japan's transport ministry sets rules to ensure scooters can access trains, opening up urban areas. Such initiatives make devices more practical and affordable, especially in countries with growing elderly populations, like China, where rising disposable incomes also help families invest in premium mobility aids.

Key Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Rise of Smart, Connected Devices:

Smart tech is transforming mobility devices into something straight out of sci-fi. Wheelchairs and scooters now come with GPS, voice controls, and health-monitoring apps. For example, WHILL's Model Ri scooter, launched in 2024, has electronic stability control and smartphone connectivity, winning awards for its design. About 52% of surveyed users in North America want devices with features like fall detection or caregiver apps. These connected devices let users navigate cities or track health stats in real-time, making them feel safer and more independent. As urban areas get more complex, especially in places like Japan, these smart features are becoming a must-have, pushing manufacturers to innovate and keep users connected on the go.

Demand for Lightweight, Portable Designs:

People want mobility devices that are easy to carry and store, especially in busy cities. Lightweight materials like carbon fiber and foldable designs are huge right now. For instance, Sunrise Medical's ZIPPIE Sphynx wheelchair, launched in 2021, fits in a car trunk, perfect for urban dwellers. Surveys show 74% of users prioritize foldability and maneuverability when picking devices. In Europe, 68% of users prefer portable rollators for city life, while North Americans lean toward powered scooters for outdoor use. These designs make travel and daily tasks simpler, especially for seniors or those with limited strength. As cities grow denser, the push for compact, easy-to-use devices is shaping what manufacturers are building next.

Focus on Eco-Friendly Solutions:

Sustainability is creeping into the mobility device world, with companies designing eco-friendly products to meet growing demand. Manufacturers are using recyclable materials and energy-efficient batteries to cut environmental impact. For example, Rollz International's Rollz Flex 2 rollator, launched in 2021, uses sustainable materials and won design awards for its green approach. In Europe, where 62% of users want devices covered by public healthcare, there's also a push for durable, long-lasting designs to reduce waste. Governments, like those in Nordic countries, offer subsidies for eco-conscious devices, encouraging adoption. As more users care about the planet, companies are prioritizing green innovations, blending practicality with environmental responsibility to appeal to a socially conscious market.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4012&flag=E

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Personal Mobility Devices Industry:



Arjo

Carex Health Brands Inc. (Compass Health Brands Corp.)

Drive Medical Inc

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Kaye Products Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Performance Health Supply Inc. (Patterson Medical)

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Rollz International

Stryker Corporation Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Personal Mobility Devices Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product:



Walking Aids

Wheelchairs

Scooters Others

Wheelchairs represent the largest segment due to their widespread use across age groups and various mobility impairments, offering essential support for both temporary and long-term disabilities.

Breakup By End Use:



Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings Others

Home care settings hold the biggest market as many users prefer the convenience and comfort of mobility assistance within their own homes, which aligns with the growing trend toward home-based healthcare.

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the personal mobility devices market is driven by its aging population, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and supportive policies for assistive technology adoption.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302