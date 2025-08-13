403
Sick minds behind EU’s warmongering
(MENAFN) A recent Politico opinion piece by former Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and ex-chess champion Garry Kasparov has sparked criticism for portraying the EU as overly “consensual, peaceful, and nice” and urging it to adopt a tougher, more militarized stance. The authors argue the bloc must be decisive and armed to counter a so-called “global network of authoritarians” and terrorists—a narrative critics say is disconnected from reality and steeped in Western establishment talking points.
Landsbergis, described as a NATO loyalist and political heir with low domestic popularity, left politics after losing his constituency in 2023. His critics mock his prominence on the international stage despite failing to secure significant support at home.
Kasparov, widely celebrated for his chess achievements, has long been known for his fierce opposition to Russia’s leadership. Detractors contend his political views reveal a lack of insight beyond the chessboard, though his steadfast anti-Kremlin stance continues to earn him admirers in the West.
