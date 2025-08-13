Ministry Of Municipality Launches New Digital Services For Agricultural Research Department

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its ongoing efforts towards comprehensive digital transformation, the Ministry of Municipality has launched a package of seven new electronic services for the Agricultural Research Department, aimed at streamlining procedures and enhancing the experience of beneficiaries.

The new services cover a wide range of agricultural needs, including the sale of palm seedlings and tissue-cultured palm plants, examination and diagnosis of plant diseases, testing the health of seeds to ensure they are free from diseases, evaluation of vegetable varieties under Qatari environmental conditions, testing of both industrial and natural soils to confirm they are free from diseases and nematodes, inspection of animal feed and feed inputs to ensure they are free from fungal toxins, and identification of fungi that affect plants, fruits, and seeds.

Beneficiaries can access these services through the Ministry's official website by logging in via the National Authentication System, navigating to the e-services section, selecting the required service, completing the application form, attaching documents where applicable, agreeing to the terms and conditions, and submitting the request electronically for follow-up.

These services offer multiple advantages.

These include enabling easy access at any time and from any location, providing a simple and fast user interface, ensuring speedy processing of requests to improve the beneficiary's experience, allowing the electronic submission of applications for the first time, offering real-time tracking of application status with instant access to results, and supporting sustainability alongside the country's broader digital transformation goals.

In recent years, the Ministry of Municipality has accelerated its adoption of digital solutions across various departments, introducing smart platforms for waste management, urban planning, and public services. These innovations aim to reduce paperwork, minimise processing times, and provide transparent, user-friendly channels for citizens, residents, and businesses. The introduction of mobile applications and interactive portals has made it easier for users to request services, pay fees, and receive updates without the need to visit service centers physically.

Furthermore, the Ministry continues to integrate advanced technologies such as geographic information systems (GIS), artificial intelligence, and data analytics to improve service efficiency and decision-making. These tools not only enhance the quality of municipal services but also contribute to sustainable resource management and environmental protection.

By expanding its portfolio of digital services, the Ministry reaffirms its vision of becoming a leader in smart government solutions, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a knowledge-based economy that is efficient, innovative, and environmentally responsible.