Vance declares US ‘done’ funding Ukraine
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has declared that Washington will no longer directly finance Ukraine’s war effort, telling Fox News on Sunday that any continued support should come from European allies. He said European nations are free to purchase weapons from American manufacturers if they wish to keep backing Kiev, but the US itself will not cover the costs.
Vance’s comments came after meetings in London with Western European and Ukrainian officials, including UK Foreign Minister David Lammy. The visit reportedly aimed to prepare for a summit in Alaska on Friday between the Russian and US presidents, where ending the conflict will be a key topic.
Vance argued that Europe should take greater responsibility for funding Ukraine if it “cares so much about this conflict,” noting that Americans are “tired” of sending tax dollars abroad.
US President Donald Trump recently suggested that potential peace proposals could involve “some swapping of territories,” which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has firmly rejected, insisting that “no land will be ceded to the occupiers.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s senior negotiator Kirill Dmitriev warned that those seeking to prolong the conflict may attempt to sabotage the planned Trump-Putin talks.
