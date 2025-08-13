Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kim Jong Un Confirms Support for Russia

2025-08-13 02:07:09
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conveyed his "full support" for Russia in advance of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, scheduled to take place later this week in Alaska, as reported by state-run media on Wednesday.

During a conversation on Tuesday, Putin and Kim highlighted the growing cooperation under the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between North Korea and Russia.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening their bilateral relationship, as stated by a news agency.

In the context of their expanding partnership, North Korea had previously sent thousands of soldiers to assist Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This move came after Putin and Kim formalized the agreement during a summit in Pyongyang in June 2024.

The treaty includes provisions for mutual military support in the event of an attack by a third-party nation.

Kim reaffirmed that North Korea would continue to honor the spirit of the Pyongyang-Moscow pact, emphasizing that his country would "fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future."

In return, Putin expressed gratitude for Pyongyang's backing, particularly as Russia reported advancing efforts to expel Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, following an incursion last August.

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Putin had briefed Kim about his upcoming summit with Trump.

The meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled for Friday, aims to explore potential avenues to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has now been raging for nearly three and a half years.

