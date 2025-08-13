Greenlight For Internet Resilience Framework Sets Africa On Path To Reliable Networks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa's telecom leaders have called on governments and regulators to adopt and nationalise a Model Framework for Building Internet Resilience in Africa , endorsed at a virtual forum convened by the African Telecommunications Union (ATU ), the Internet Society (ISOC ) and the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC ).

The model framework structures Africa's Internet-resilience challenge around three inter-dependent focus areas: Networks and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), critical infrastructure such as power grids and cables, and market conditions that influence affordability and demand.

Implementation of the framework would mean any entity or operator responsible for a vital part of a country's Internet ecosystem, such as an electricity utility, a mobile network operator, an Internet service provider, an Internet Exchange Point, or a country-code top-level domain registry, will have to prepare a Plan for Resilience within one year, from the date the framework is officially adopted in the country.

The plan must then be reviewed and updated annually and be consistent with the entity or operator's Continuity and Reconstitution Plans. It should set out how the organisation will incorporate the resilience qualities of redundancy, resourcefulness, and rapid recovery-key elements in achieving overall robustness-into its operations.

ATU Secretary-General John Omo, AFRINIC's Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Mr. Arthur Carindal and ISOC's Director of Internet Development, Mr. Kevin G. Chege drummed support for the Framework's adoption, warning that the continent remains one cable-cut or nationwide blackout away from another digital standstill.

West Africa's four-cable snap in March 2024 knocked out or throttled connectivity in 13 countries for days. Two months later, submarine fiber optic cable systems EASSy and SEACOM were sliced off the KwaZulu-Natal coast, and East African traffic limped along for three weeks until repairs finished in early June 2024. December's six-hour nationwide power failure in Kenya caused substantial reduction in Internet access across the country, even as South Africa endured 300 days of load-shedding in 2023.

ATU's John Omo cautioned that every blackout is a flashing red warning. "Connectivity remains Africa's nervous system and when it stutters, schools, hospitals and markets stutter too. This framework is our insurance policy against digital darkness," he said.

AFRINIC's Mr. Arthur Carindal said, "It is a great honour for AFRINIC to collaborate with ATU and ISOC in transformative initiative enabling all stakeholders to participate in developing Africa's Internet resilience model framework, which highlights key policy recommendations and best practices for strengthening Internet infrastructure in Africa."

The Internet Society's contributions to the framework build on years of data-driven engagement with African Internet performance. A central tool in this effort has been the Internet Society Pulse platform, which curates and shares real-time data on Internet availability, resilience, security, and adoption.

Mr. Chege described the current milestone as a critical phase in that effort. "Investing in collecting various metrics to assess how resilient the Internet is across different countries, is the first step to achieving Internet Resilience, which is why the Internet Society Pulse is a key supporting part of this Framework." Once adopted, he added, "the model framework will help decision-makers in strengthening infrastructure and policy for more reliable Internet connectivity across Africa."

The framework will be made available to member state administrations of ATU and thereafter published for visibility to all stakeholders. "I urge member states to adopt this Framework and to be actively involved in its implementation," concluded Secretary General Omo.

About Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global charitable organization working to ensure that the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies and technologies that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. More information at:

About the African Telecommunications Union (ATU)

An Intergovernmental Organization (IGO), ATU is the specialised organ of the African Union in the field of Telecommunications/ICTs, and also the International Telecommunications Union's regional telecommunications organization (RTO) for Africa. The Union represents 52 African countries forming its Member States, and 52 Associate Members comprised of ICT operators in the region. It is an autonomous, membership driven organization whose mission is to promote digital transformation in Africa and ensure the continent is an equal player in global digital matters. More on the website

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED