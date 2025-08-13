Tehran Plane Crash: Canadian Court Orders UIA To Compensate Victims' Families

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the ruling is outlined in the official court decision.

“I would dismiss the appeal with costs payable by the appellant to the respondents,” the document reads.

Under international law, airlines are obligated to compensate passengers up to USD 180,000 in damages if liability is proven. This amount may increase if the airline is found to have acted negligently.

Last year, an Ontario court determined that UIA had been negligent by failing to conduct a proper risk assessment before operating its flight from Tehran. That ruling stripped UIA of the right to limit compensation for the victims of the PS752 crash.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario has now upheld that decision.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear a separate lawsuit filed by relatives of the victims seeking to confiscate Iranian property in Canada to fund compensation. The Supreme Court affirmed the lower court's ruling, recognizing Iran's assets as sovereign property, which cannot be seized under Canadian jurisdiction.

