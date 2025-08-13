Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes Two Russian Iskander Missiles, 32 Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

Beginning at 21:00 on Tuesday, August 12, Russian forces launched 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from multiple directions, including Russia's Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo. Two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles were also launched from the Kursk region.

The strike UAVs targeted the Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, while the ballistic missiles were aimed at the Poltava region.

The aerial assault was repelled by a coordinated response involving Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, August 13, air defense forces had downed 34 aerial targets: two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and 32 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones in northern and eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 17 drone strikes were recorded across 15 locations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, an explosion occurred late on August 12 during an aerial attack in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Prior to the strike, the Air Force had issued warnings of potential ballistic missile threats in several regions, including Poltava. Minutes later, military personnel detected a missile heading toward Kremenchuk.

