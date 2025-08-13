403
White House Lowers Expectations For Trump-Putin Deal At Friday Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The White House lowered expectations for reaching a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war during the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, set for Friday in Alaska.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Laviette said late Tuesday in a briefing that President Trump's primary goal is to gain a better understanding of possible paths to end the conflict, noting only one warring side will attend the summit, framing it as primarily a listening session for him.
On Monday, Trump confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be invited to attend the summit.
Late last month, Trump threatened to impose tough economic sanctions on Russia if it refused a ceasefire with Ukraine, and warned of sanctions against any buyers of Russian energy products.
Since returning to the White House, Trump has stepped up efforts to end the war in Ukraine, a pledge he made during his presidential campaign.
The meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, will mark the most direct engagement yet between Trump and Putin on this issue, with the possibility of a future Trump visit to Russia. (end)
