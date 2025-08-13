Surrey Disability Theatre Charity Champions Inclusive Drama & Dance For SEND Youth

MENAFN - Pressat), the charity pioneeringin East Surrey and Sussex, is delighted to announce theof its brand-new, A Sense Of Fun, specially designed for children aged 7-13, and young adults 14+ with

Anni Rhodes Steere, Founder of Head2Head Sensory Theatre says;“This innovative programme brings musical theatre in a nurturing, multi‐sensory environment. It is tailored to meet the varied sensory, communication, and mobility needs of participants. Facilitated by inspiring professionals, sessions combine accessible storytelling, creative movement, and music to engage and inspire every learner.” The weekly sessions kick off this September on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons.

Sessions at The Barn Hub, Crowhurst Lane End (near Oxted, Surrey), offer a small-group format (max 12) with an emphasis on individual support, creative expression, and performance pieces at G-Live, Guildford, and The Barn Hub. Head2Head Sensory Theatre delivers inclusive arts experiences through sensory‐rich tools like props, music, visual narratives, and tactile engagement. With A Sense Of Fun group, the charity continues its mission of making the performing arts accessible for all, especially through accessible theatre for SEND . Sessions are open to all levels.

Find out more and sign up for a FREE taster session in September 2025.

About Head2Head Sensory Theatre Established in 2006, Head2Head is a registered charity championing multi-sensory theatre for SEND , touring schools and community venues throughout South-East England. They offer inclusive drama workshops, sensory storytelling, immersive shows, and a free YouTube learning channel designed for diverse needs and abilities. Facilities at The Barn Hub include a Sensory Room, Changing Places Toilet, and on-site parking.