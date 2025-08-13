First Six Months 2025: Solid Results And Continued Strategy Delivery, Highlighted By The Launch Of 313.7 MW Kelmė Wind Farm, The Largest In The Baltics. Full-Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA And Investments Guidance Reiterated

First Six Months 2025: Solid Results And Continued Strategy Delivery, Highlighted By The Launch Of 313.7 MW Kelmė Wind Farm, The Largest In The Baltics. Full-Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA And Investments Guidance Reiterated
|EUR, millions
|6M 2025
|6M 2024
|Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|300.8
|289.7
|3.8%
|Green Capacities
|166.6
|134.5
|23.9%
|Networks
|132.6
|115.7
|14.6%
|Reserve Capacities
|29.1
|25.2
|15.5%
|Customers & Solutions
|(27.7)
|11.8
|n/a
|Other activities and eliminations2
|0.2
|2.5
|(92.0%)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|22.5%
|26.6%
|(4.1 pp)
|EBITDA
|262.5
|294.2
|(10.8%)
|Adjusted EBIT
|198.6
|203.4
|(2.4%)
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|160.3
|207.9
|(22.9%)
|Adjusted Net Profit
|146.2
|164.6
|(11.2%)
|Net profit
|111.4
|168.4
|(33.8%)
|Investments
|343.2
|422.3
|(18.7%)
|Green Capacities
|156.4
|269.6
|(42.0%)
|Networks
|165.2
|135.8
|21.6%
|Reserve Capacities
|1.0
|0.5
|100.0%
|Customers & Solutions
|10.1
|7.8
|29.5%
|Other activities and eliminations2
|10.5
|8.6
|22.1%
|FFO
|225.9
|225.4
|0.2%
|FCF
|64.0
|(105.0)
|n/a
|Adjusted ROE LTM
|10.7%
|13.5%
|(2.8 pp)
|ROE LTM
|9.0%
|15.0%
|(6.0 pp)
|Adjusted ROCE LTM
|8.6%
|10.4%
|(1.8 pp)
|ROCE LTM
|7.7%
|11.6%
|(3.9 pp)
|EPS
|1.54
|2.33
|(33.9%)
|30 Jun 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|Change
|Net Debt
|1,609.9
|1,612.3
|(0.1%)
|Net Working Capital
|(53.7)
|102.6
|n/a
|Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times
|2.99
|3.05
|(2.0%)
|FFO LTM/Net Debt
|29.8%
|29.7%
|0.1 pp
1 All, except 'Net profit', are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Definitions and formulas of the financial indicators are available on our website .
2 'Other activities and eliminations' includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.
Earnings call
In relation to the announcement of 6M 2025 results, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.
To join the earnings call, please register at:
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance after the registration, or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:
The First six months 2025 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Attachment
-
First six months 2025 interim report
