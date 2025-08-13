Honasa Shares Surge On Q1 Earnings, Chart Breakout: SEBI RA Prabhat Mittal Sees Nearly 20% Upside Potential
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's shares rose 12% in early trade on Wednesday on the back of its June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings and an upgrade coming in from brokerage firm CLSA.
The company posted a 2.64% year-on-year (YoY) profit increase to ₹41.32 crore in Q1. Revenue grew 7.4% to ₹595.25 crore, while EBITDA declined slightly.
During the post-earnings analyst call, Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh attributed the impact on growth to an early monsoon. Management has also guided for an EBITDA margin of about 7% in FY26, with a focus on improving profitability by 100–150 basis points each year.
Meanwhile, CLSA upgraded Honasa Consumer stock to 'Outperform' and raised its price target to ₹333, citing a higher margin outlook.
Technical Watch
SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal is also bullish on Honasa. He noted that the stock formed a rounding bottom pattern from December 2024, exhibiting good strength and a sign of accumulation during the February 2025 market correction.
Following the earnings report, the stock is trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Moving Average (DMA), indicating a positive trend. And its Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD 12,26) is also giving a buy signal.
Mittal advised traders to buy it at ₹299 with a strict stop loss of ₹279 for a target price of ₹332 and ₹352.
What Is The Retail Mood?
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned 'bullish' a day ago on this counter.Honasa sentiment and message volume on Aug 13 as of 10:50 am IST. | source: Stocktwits
Honasa shares have rallied 14% year-to-date (YTD).
