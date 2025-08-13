Saiyaara OTT Details: Know When And Where To Watch Ahaan Panday's HIT Romantic Movie

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara, has earned over Rs 540 crore worldwide and is set for digital streaming soon, marking a significant milestone for Yash Raj Films.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film Saiyaara is making bumper earnings at the box office. In 26 days, this romantic musical drama has collected more than Rs 320 crore net in India and more than Rs 540 crore worldwide. After giving a tremendous performance in theaters, the film is now ready to stream on OTT. Directed by Mohit Suri, not only has information about the OTT platform been revealed, but its digital streaming date has also been disclosed.

When and where will Saiyaara stream on OTT?

The date of its digital streaming has not been officially announced by the production company Yash Raj Films or the OTT platform yet. But its casting director, Shanu Sharma, has reposted a story on Instagram, which is being considered a hint related to the OTT release of the film. According to this post, Saiyaara will be streamed on Netflix from 12 September 2025. It is expected that the makers and the OTT platform will officially announce this soon.

First time a YRF film will release on Netflix after its theatrical release

If the information about the OTT release of Saiyaara is correct, then this will be the first time a YRF film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Earlier, all theatrical films of this production house were released on Amazon Prime Video. However, Yash Raj Films' vertical YRF Entertainment makes original films and web series for Netflix. Series and films like The Romantics, The Railway Man, and Maharaj by YRF Entertainment have streamed on Netflix.

Saiyaara is the second-highest-grossing film of 2025

Saiyaara was released in theatres on 18th July. With this film, Chunky Pandey's nephew and Chikki Pandey-Diane Pandey's son Ahaan Pandey has made his Bollywood debut. This is also Anit Padda's first film. This film has proved to be the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's starrer Chaava by earning around Rs 540 crore at the worldwide box office. Chhaava had collected around Rs 807.88 crore worldwide.