Antony Waste Shares Surge 9% On Foray Into South India With ₹3,200 Contract Win

Antony Waste Handling Cell shares surged over 9% in early trade on Wednesday, after its unit secured two Waste-to-Energy (WTE) projects in Andhra Pradesh. The combined project value is around ₹3,200 crore.

The contract also marks the Antony Group's foray into Southern India. It is headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra.

According to a press statement dated August 13, Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that its subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, received two major WTE projects of 15 MW each from the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd.

Contract Details

With a concession period of 20 years, the generated power will be purchased by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL), serving the Kurnool and YSR Kadapa regions, at a tariff of ₹8.10 per unit.

The projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of signing the concession agreement, executing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), or transferring the land - whichever occurs last.

Each facility will feature a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to process mixed municipal solid waste (MSW) before energy conversion. Using automated sorting and separation systems, recyclables will be recovered, organic fractions will be treated separately, and the remaining inorganic, non-recyclable material will be transformed into calibrated feedstock for the WTE plant. This feedstock will then be thermally treated in high-efficiency incineration units to produce renewable electricity.

Once operational, these projects will expand Antony Waste Handling Cell's clean energy portfolio to 44 MW.

What Is The Retail Sentiment?

The order win propelled Antony Waste Handling Cell to the top of the trending stocks list on Stocktwits at 10 am.

Meanwhile, the retail sentiment remained 'bullish', shifting from 'neutral' a week ago.

Antony Waste Cell's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:00 a.m. IST on August 13 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has shed a marginal 0.3%.

