Pakistan's First Provocation Post Op Sindoor: Indian Army Foils Major BAT Attack Near Loc In Uri

In the first major provocation by Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) attack near Tikka Post along the Line of Control in Uri on the intervening night of August 12-13. The BAT team, comprising Pakistani soldiers and terrorists, attempted to infiltrate but faced fierce retaliation from Indian troops. One soldier, Havaldar Ankit, was martyred in the exchange. Adverse weather conditions enabled the attackers to escape back across the LoC. The strike is believed to have been planned under Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's direction.

Soldier dies in Baramulla during line of duty

A soldier, Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, lost his life in the line of duty in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army announced on social media yesterday. In a post on X, the Army stated that Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the force salute his supreme sacrifice and extend deepest condolences to his family. The Army also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

#जनरलउपेन्द्रद्विवेदी, #सेनाध्यक्ष तथा भारतीय थल सेना के समस्त पद, सिपाही बनोठ अनिल कुमार को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं, जिन्होंने जम्मू-कश्मीर के #बारामूला में ऑपरेशनल ड्यूटी के दौरान सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया।#भारतीयथलसेना शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करती है... ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 12, 2025

Operation Akhal continues in South Kashmir

Sepoy Banoth's death comes amid the ongoing Operation Akhal, launched on August 1 after specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in a forest area at Akhal in South Kashmir. During the operation, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh were also martyred, while security forces have eliminated more than five terrorists so far. The operation began days after troops neutralised Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the Dachigam massacre during Operation Mahadev near Srinagar. A day later, the Army launched Operation Shiv Shakti, killing two more terrorists.