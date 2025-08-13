Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Size Worth USD 961.7 Million, Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 6.58%

The smart connected pet collar market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising pet ownership and spending, technological advancements in iot and connectivity, and growing focus on pet health and safety. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Smart Connected Pet Collar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033 “ , The global smart connected pet collar market size reached USD 526.4 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 961.7 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58% during 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Growth Factors Driving the Smart Connected Pet Collar Industry

Rising Pet Ownership and Spending:

More people are welcoming pets into their homes, treating them like family, which is boosting demand for smart connected pet collars. In the U.S., about 66% of households, or roughly 86.9 million homes, own a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association. This surge in pet ownership comes with increased spending, with U.S. pet owners shelling out $147 billion on their pets recently. These collars, offering features like GPS tracking and health monitoring, appeal to owners who want to keep their pets safe and healthy. The emotional bond between owners and pets drives investment in high-tech solutions, as people prioritize real-time updates on their pets' well-being, especially in urban areas where pets may wander.

Technological Advancements in IoT and Connectivity:

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is revolutionizing smart pet collars, making them more functional and appealing. These devices now offer real-time tracking, health monitoring, and seamless smartphone connectivity. For instance, collars like PetPace 2.0 use AI-powered sensors to monitor vital signs such as heart rate and temperature, providing actionable insights for pet owners. The global pet wearable market, which includes smart collars, is valued at $2.3 billion, reflecting the growing adoption of IoT-driven devices. Enhanced connectivity, like dual-band GPS and eSIM functionality, ensures accurate tracking even in remote areas. As technology becomes more accessible, these advancements make smart collars a must-have for tech-savvy pet owners looking for convenience and peace of mind.

Growing Focus on Pet Health and Safety:

Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing their pets' health and safety, fueling demand for smart collars that offer comprehensive monitoring. These devices track vital signs, activity levels, and even detect early signs of illness, addressing owners' concerns about pet well-being. For example, Whistle Labs' Health 2.0 collar monitors weight and skin conditions, alerting owners to potential issues. Government regulations, like Queensland's pet registration and care mandates, encourage owners to invest in tools that ensure compliance and safety. With 15% of pet owners reporting a lost pet in the past five years, according to the ASPCA, features like GPS tracking and geofencing are critical. This focus on proactive care and real-time alerts is making smart collars indispensable for responsible pet ownership.

Trends in the Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market

AI-Powered Health Analytics:

Smart pet collars are getting smarter with AI-driven analytics that provide deeper insights into pet health and behavior. These collars analyze data like heart rate, activity patterns, and sleep to offer personalized care recommendations. For instance, PetPace 2.0, launched recently, uses AI to deliver real-time health alerts, endorsed by veterinary research for its accuracy. This trend appeals to owners who want proactive health management, with 88% of pet owners valuing veterinary oversight, per the American Veterinary Medical Association. AI also enables predictive diagnostics, catching issues before they escalate. As pet owners seek data-driven ways to bond with their pets, AI-powered collars are becoming a game-changer, offering tailored insights that enhance pet care and strengthen emotional connections.

Integration with Smart Home Ecosystems:

Smart pet collars are increasingly syncing with smart home devices, creating a seamless pet care experience. Collars like the Halo Collar integrate with smart feeders and cameras, allowing owners to monitor and manage their pets remotely via apps. This trend is driven by the rise of smart home technology, with 71% of pet owners viewing pets as family, according to Euromonitor International. Features like geofencing sync with home systems to alert owners if pets leave designated areas. Companies are also exploring compatibility with platforms like Apple Find My, enhancing accessibility. This integration simplifies pet management for busy owners, especially in urban settings, and boosts the appeal of collars as part of a connected lifestyle, driving market growth.

Sustainable and Customizable Designs:

Pet owners are demanding eco-friendly and personalized smart collars, reflecting broader consumer trends toward sustainability and individuality. Brands like FitBark are using sustainable materials and modular designs, allowing owners to customize collars with colors and sizes that suit their pets. With pet spending reaching $136.8 billion in the U.S., per the American Pet Products Association, there's growing interest in premium, durable products. These collars balance functionality with aesthetics, ensuring pet comfort while reducing environmental impact. For example, e-ink displays on collars like Wagz Freedom are energy-efficient and visible outdoors. This trend caters to environmentally conscious owners and those seeking unique designs, making smart collars both practical and a stylish extension of their pets' personalities.

Smart Connected Pet Collar Market Report Segmentation:

By Pet Type:



Cat Dog

Dog exhibits a clear dominance in the market accredited to the higher number of individuals adopting dogs or puppies and investing in technology for pet safety and health monitoring.

By Application:



GPS Location Monitoring

Activity and Health Monitoring

Multipurpose Monitoring Others

GPS location monitoring holds the biggest market share, as pet parents prioritize the safety and tracking of their pets to prevent them from getting lost.

By Sales Channel:



Offline Online

Offline represents the largest segment owing to the preference for purchasing pet accessories from physical stores to ensure the right fit and immediate availability.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market due to the rising number of pet adoptions and a strong presence of pet tech companies.

