National Harbor Medical Pavilion Stands Atop Trendas“Live, Work, Play, Healthcare” Demand Surges Across U.S.

A rare leasing opportunity has opened in one of the Washington, D.C. region's most dynamic suburban destinations, as Medical Pavillion I & II at National Harbor announces availability at a Class-A medical office building strategically located within a bustling live, work, play campus - now redefined as"live, work, play, healthcare."

As health systems and specialty providers expand closer to where patients live and work, this medical office offering meets a growing trend in the market: colocation within mixed-use environments. The facility is ideal for outpatient surgical centers, imaging suites, multispecialty groups, and wellness-focused practices seeking premium space in a high-growth corridor.

“This is a chance to join a next-generation healthcare destination - one that integrates care into daily life,” said Peter Papantoniou, Principal at Gittleson Zuppas Medical Realty, the leasing broker for Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor.“Today's patients want convenience, and today's providers want proximity. These buildings deliver both.”

Beyond the building, National Harbor offers an unmatched amenity base for patients, providers, and staff. The waterfront destination includes more than 40 dining options, boutique shopping, MGM National Harbor, The Capital Wheel, hotels, and year-round events - all within a short walk of Medical Pavilion I & II. This vibrant setting enhances patient convenience and supports provider recruitment, reinforcing the“live, work, play, healthcare” model.

Key Highlights



Two Class-A Medical Office Building consisting of over 190,000 rentable square feet.

Co-located with luxury residential, retail, and office amenities

Walkable access to restaurants, grocery, and green space with sweeping views of National Harbor and the Potomac River.

High visibility along major suburban commuter corridors only eight miles from downtown Washington, D.C and just across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge from Virginia.

Immediately available built out, medical office suites. Ample structured parking, valet, and direct public transit access

Why Now: MOB Demand in D.C. Metro Surging

Washington, D.C. is one of the fastest-growing medical office markets in the country, according to a recent study by Commercial Search. From 2015 to 2024, the region added nearly 2 million square feet of medical office space - a 9.2 percent increase - bringing the total inventory to around 22 million square feet. Despite this rapid growth, demand has remained strong. In fact, the D.C. region led the nation in medical office sales last year, totaling $381 million, according to CBRE's 2025 U.S. Healthcare Real Estate Outlook. Boosted by recent expansions by MedStar, Inova, and Johns Hopkins, the affluent and aging populations are driving the area's long-term demand for medical space, Papantoniou said.

The region also boasts low vacancy and strong rent performance, driven by institutional demand, according to CRE Daily.

“We are proud to bring to life a medical and wellness destination that truly reflects the future of healthcare – integrated, accessible, and vibrant. National Harbor is more than a location; it's a lifestyle ecosystem where healthcare is not an afterthought but a central feature. By aligning premier outpatient services with world-class dining, retail, residential, and green spaces, we're creating a seamless environment that supports the well-being of patients, providers, and the broader community, alike. This is what it means to deliver care where people live, work, play – and now, thrive,” said Malika Basheer, Senior Vice President, Director of Asset Management for Rethink Healthcare Real Estate, which owns Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor.

“The days of separating healthcare from the urban fabric are over,” Papantoniou said.“Providers want environments where patients can access care as easily as they shop, work, or exercise. That's exactly what this project offers – the opportunity to live, work, play and receive high-quality healthcare, all within walking distance.”

As patient and provider expectations evolve, medical real estate is increasingly integrated into lifestyle-centric developments. This location reflects a new urban strategy where healthcare is no longer siloed, but instead embedded within the places people already frequent - from cafes and coworking spaces to housing and fitness.

This“live, work, play, healthcare” model offers advantages for providers, including:



Increased foot traffic and patient access

Brand visibility in amenity-rich environments Cross-referral synergies with other co-located specialties

For more information or to schedule a walk-through, contact Peter Papantoniou at [email protected] or Winston Williams at [email protected] .

About Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor:

Located on the iconic waterfront of Maryland, Medical Pavilion I & II at National Harbor is a class-A 190,000-square-foot outpatient medical campus situated in a premier mixed-use location just eight miles from downtown Washington, D.C. It includes the University of Maryland Medical System and Adventist HealthCare, offering an unrivaled platform for healthcare providers to grow their practice and the highest quality patient experience anywhere in Prince George's County.

