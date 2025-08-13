Changes In The Management Board Of AB Artea Bankas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The members of the Management Board of AB Artea bankas Daiva Šorienė and Donatas Savickas are leaving the bank. August 14, 2025, is the last day of Donatas Savickas as a member of the board and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and of Daiva Šorienė as a member of the board and as Head of Corporate Client Division.

"Daiva Šorienė and Donatas Savickas both have played a very important role in creating a modern, responsible, customer-oriented bank. On behalf of the entire Artea Bank Group, I would like to thank them for their leadership, loyalty, dedication to the team, and for overcoming meaningful and significant challenges together. I sincerely wish them success in their future endeavors," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Artea Bank.

Long-standing managers will be replaced by team members who have grown within the organization and gained experience at Artea Bank, which is implementing an ambitious growth strategy while streamlining its operations. The Finance Department will be temporarily headed by Tomas Varenbergas, Head of the Investment Management Division and member of the Management Board, while Rimvydas Mockus, Head of Corporate Clients in the region, will take over as Head of the Corporate Clients Division.

"Change is an important part of the organization's growth and further development. I am delighted that the bank is providing internal career opportunities for team members who are ready to pursue an ambitious vision," says Vytautas Sinius.

