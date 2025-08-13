Quality Draft Solutions' Infusion Pro Series Transforms Nitro And Cold Brew Service

- Jeff PupilloFENTON, ME, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quality Draft Solutions is reshaping the beverage service industry with the rapid success of its Infusion Pro Series, a breakthrough line of commercial beverage dispensing systems designed to make nitro-infused and cold brew drinks easier, more versatile, and more profitable. Already making waves in popular venues such as The Coffee Fox and Henny Penny in Savannah, GA, The Wolf Cafe in St. Louis, MO, RHODES Convenience Store in Paducah, KY, and Habana Outpost in New Orleans, this system is transforming how businesses serve and profit from cold beverages.The Infusion Pro Series includes a broad lineup, and this release spotlights two solutions: the Café Kegerator and the Switchable Nitro Tower System. Both serve smooth, cascading nitro cold brew coffee, tea, lemonade, cocktails, and more-without expensive and bulky nitrogen tanks or complicated pressurized kegs. Using on-demand nitrogen infusion powered by a quiet compressor and beverage pumps, they save space, cut operating costs, and simplify service for busy teams.Jeff Pupillo, founder of Quality Draft Solutions, explained the impact:“Cafes and restaurants want nitro drinks on the menu, but the logistics and costs of nitrogen tanks and kegs have been a barrier. The Infusion Pro Series removes those barriers. Our customers are finding that it not only simplifies their operations, but it also opens the door to new menu items and higher profit margins.”The results speak for themselves. The Coffee Fox and Henny Penny now serve a variety of nitro coffee and teas directly from the Café Kegerator, while The Wolf Cafe has expanded its beverage offerings with the Switchable Nitro Tower without having to overhaul its draft beer setup. RHODES Convenience Store has introduced nitro cold brew alongside nitro sweet tea and lemonade, and Habana Outpost has found a creative twist by serving cocktails with a nitro finish as well as fun non-alcoholic drinks.With a sleek, commercial-grade design built for performance in cafes, restaurants, and hospitality venues, the Infusion Pro Series offers operators unmatched versatility. The ability to instantly switch between still and nitro-infused drinks from a single faucet enables creative menu expansion, while the technology's tank-free design ensures operational efficiency without sacrificing quality.The Infusion Pro Series is now available nationwide, with customizable configurations tailored to the needs of individual beverage programs. Quality Draft Solutions continues to deliver on its mission to create innovative dispensing systems that elevate both the customer experience and business profitability.About Quality Draft SolutionsQuality Draft Solutions designs, builds, and supports custom commercial draft beverage dispensing systems for cafes, restaurants, breweries, and hospitality venues. From traditional draft beer towers to cutting-edge nitro and cold brew solutions, the company provides end-to-end systems that enhance beverage quality, streamline operations, and inspire menu creativity.

