Air-Laid Product Market Set To Soar: Innovations And Demand Drive Global Growth 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The rising focus on the agriculture sector, coupled with government initiatives and increased demand for food pads that extend the shelf life of products, is driving the growth of the global air-laid product market .According to Allied Market Research's latest report,“Air-laid Product Market by Product Type (Latex Bonded, Thermal Bonded, Multi Bonded, Hydrogen Bonded), by Application (Personal Hygiene, Food Packaging, Home Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031,” the market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, key investment opportunities, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional dynamics.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Drivers & Opportunities:- Key Growth Driver: Surging demand for food pads that help preserve product freshness.- Challenge: Lower strength and durability compared to woven fabrics limit adoption.- Opportunity: Rising disposable incomes and busy lifestyles are fueling the consumption of packaged food in developed and emerging economies.Segment Insights:-By Product Type:- Latex Bonded: Accounted for ~40% of the market in 2021, driven by demand for personal care & hygiene items such as wet/dry towels, tissues, and napkins.- Hydrogen Bonded: Forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8%, fueled by rising diaper demand in countries like India and China.By Application:- Personal Hygiene: Dominated the market in 2021 with nearly 50% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%, reflecting increased consumer focus on health and hygiene.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific: Held ~40% of the global share in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest growth (CAGR 7.1%) due to rising demand from the food packaging industry.- Other key regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Market Players:- Domtar Corporation, Fitesa S.A., Duni Group, Gelok International, Glatfelter Corporation, Kinsei Seishi Co., Ltd., MAIN s.p.a., McAirlaids Vliesstoffe GmbH, Phoenix Fabrikations BV, Oji Holdings Corporation.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

