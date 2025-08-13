403
UN Urges Access for Foreign Journalists to Gaza
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Office called on Israel to grant foreign journalists unrestricted access to the Gaza Strip.
The UN stressed that any attacks on journalists hinder the efforts to accurately report on the ongoing situation in the region.
The organization highlighted the importance of safeguarding journalists as they document the realities of the conflict.
Thameen al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the UN, told a news agency that six journalists had lost their lives in recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
He condemned an Israeli attack on Sunday that targeted a tent used by reporters close to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
The strike resulted in the deaths of six Palestinian journalists, which al-Kheetan referred to as “a serious violation of international law.”
Among those killed were two Al Jazeera correspondents, Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqea, as well as cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Moamen Aliwa.
The victims also included their assistant, Mohammed Noufal, and freelance journalist Mohammed al-Khaldi, who succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
According to Gaza’s media office, since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, 238 journalists have been killed, with the conflict now in its 22nd month.
Israel is facing widespread global criticism for its military actions in Gaza, which have led to the deaths of nearly 61,600 people since October 2023.
In November of the previous year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
