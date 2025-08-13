403
UAE jiu-jitsu national team ends World Games Chengdu 2025 campaign with four medals
(MENAFN- Action PR) Chengdu, China, August 12: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team on Tuesday closed its campaign at the World Games Chengdu 2025 with a total of four medals, following Mohammed Al Suwaidi’s bronze in the men’s open weight division on the final day of its competition.
Al Suwaidi, who had already secured silver in the men’s 69 kg division on Monday, added to the UAE’s tally, which now stands at one gold, two silver, and one bronze.
The UAE’s four medals at this major global event came courtesy of Saeed Al Kubaisi, who won gold in the men’s -85kg division; Mehdi Al Awlaki, who took silver in the men’s -77kg category; and Mohammed Al Suwaidi, who earned silver in the -69kg division and bronze in the open weight competition.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “We are proud of the performance of our athletes at the World Games, where they faced some of the biggest names in jiu-jitsu on the international stage. They demonstrated great skill, focus, and determination.
“Returning with a strong medal tally from a world-class championship reflects the depth of talent within the team, the dedication of the coaching and technical staff, and the support provided by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to ensure our athletes are ready to take on the toughest challenges. These results reaffirm the UAE’s position as a leading power in the global jiu-jitsu landscape.”
Mohammed Al Suwaidi said, “I came into this championship aiming for gold, but in the end, every participation is an opportunity to learn and improve. Standing on the podium with the UAE flag is a great honour and a motivation to work even harder to deliver the best. This experience has strengthened my determination to achieve even more in the future.”
Helder Medeiros, coach of the UAE national team, added, “This has been an outstanding campaign for the team. The athletes showcased high-level technical skills and strong mental resilience, adapting their strategies to different opponents throughout the competition. Winning four medals at a championship of this calibre is a fantastic achievement, and we will build on this experience to aim for even greater results in upcoming international events.”
