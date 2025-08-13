403
Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with ORRA's Exclusive Earring & Ring designs
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) India, Date: ORRA Fine Jewellery is thrilled to announce its special offering - a curated selection of elegant earrings and rings designed to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day. This exclusive promotional strategy, available alongside the ongoing 'Diamond Festival,' makes luxury accessible while honouring the spirit of independence.
As part of this unique festive offering, customers have the exclusive opportunity to own stunning 1.00 ct diamond earrings for an incredible price of 79,000/-. These exquisite earrings are available in three distinct options, allowing patrons to "Pick any 1 from the 3 options at 79,000 on India's 79th Independence Day." To complete the look, complementary rings are also available at 49,999/-. The designs, featuring subtle hues of white, green, and red gemstones, will also evoke the vibrance of India's national flag, adding a patriotic touch to these timeless designs.
Speaking about this special Independence Day sale, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA Fine Jewellery mentioned, "This special offer is our way of thanking our loyal customers and inviting new patrons to experience the unparalleled quality and service that ORRA Fine Jewellery is known for! Whether you're looking to add to your collection or find the perfect gift, the ‘Independence Day Special' is the ideal occasion to make a memorable purchas”.”
Customers can also look forward to a range of stunning options, including intricately designed elegant earrings and eye-catching rings, all available at ORRA stores and on the website. This offer also provides exceptional value, allowing patrons to indulge in the finest jewellery without compromising on quality or style.
Visit your nearest ORRA Fine Jewellery store to avail these exclusive discounts:
• Get 25% off on diamond Value
• 0% Down Payment
• Avail 0% interest EMI facility*
• 0% Down Payment
*Terms and Conditions apply.
This limited-time offer is exclusively available during the Independence Day period.
About ORRA Fine Jewellery:
The journey of a million gazes began in 1888 before it metamorphosed into ORRA. From sculpting and manufacturing diamonds to crafting and retailing the finest diamond and gold jewellery, ORRA has come a long way since its inception. Today, ORRA is one of India's finest diamond jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 97 stores in 40 cities and has consistently been at the forefront of design, leadership and product innovation with 5 global design centres. Master craftsmen who have inherited the centuries - old legacy of jewellery making, brilliantly cut Belgian diamonds, delicate designs in diamond jewellery, elaborate bridal sets in coloured stones, the 73-facet patented ORRA Crown Star, the one-of-its-kind ORRA store. These are just some of the facets that go into making ORRA - The Finest Diamond Destination.
For more information, visit –
