White House Lowers Expectations for Alaska Summit
(MENAFN) The White House is deliberately downplaying hopes for Friday's upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to a report published on Tuesday, the gathering is being presented as a preliminary attempt to lay the groundwork for ending the conflict in Ukraine, rather than a forum for achieving an immediate cease-fire.
In a conversation with Politico, a White House representative stated that Trump’s main objective is to "simply take the measure of Putin, find out if the Russian leader is serious and work toward a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."
The summit is being framed as a chance for Trump to assess Putin’s intentions firsthand.
“This is all about 'trusting Trump’s instincts,'" a White House official told the U.S. media outlet, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
This comment suggests that the administration is relying heavily on Trump’s personal judgment to navigate the situation.
The same official disclosed that Putin "offered a plan," noting, "It may not be a viable plan, but there was something on paper, which shows progress."
This implies that although the proposal may lack feasibility, it is still seen as a step forward in the dialogue process.
Trump and Putin are set to convene in Alaska on Friday to hold discussions centered around bringing the war in Ukraine to a close.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and officials from the European Union have not been invited to participate in the meeting.
