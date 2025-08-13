Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hunt's Services Announces Surge In Ductless Mini-Split Installations Across Tacoma & Seattle

2025-08-13 01:31:09
"Older neighborhoods like North Tacoma, Puyallup, Lakewood, and Capitol Hill often lack ductwork," said Jason Hunt, founder of Hunt's Services. "Mini-splits solve that problem, installing in just one day without major disruption, while delivering year-round comfort and efficiency."

Key Benefits of Mini-Splits for Pacific Northwest Homes

  • No Ductwork Required – Ideal for older homes; quick, clean installation
  • Heating & Cooling in One System – Functions as a high-efficiency heat pump
  • Lower Energy Bills – Zone control reduces wasted heating or cooling
  • Quiet Operation – Perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices

In addition to increased demand, homeowners can now access rebates of up to $2,000 through Puget Sound Energy (PSE) , plus Hunt's Services' limited-time offer of up to 20% off any new mini-split or HVAC system.

"If you've been considering air conditioning, this is the best time to act," said Joe Van-Cour, HVAC Manager at Hunt's Services. "With available rebates and our seasonal discounts, upgrading is more affordable than ever."

For installation inquiries, call 253-220-4688 or visit to schedule.

About Hunt's Services

Hunt's Services is a family-owned plumbing, HVAC, and electrical company serving Tacoma, Seattle, and the greater Puget Sound. With over 3,000 five-star reviews, Hunt's is trusted for expert installation, honest pricing, and same-day service.

