Decorated U.S. Army Commander Joins Black Rhino Companies Board Amid Global Expansion

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As global demand for intelligence-grade executive protection surges, Black Rhino Companies proudly announces the appointment of Lieutenant General Michael D. Barbero (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. With decades of high-level military command experience, Gen. Barbero brings unparalleled insight to one of the world's elite security and intelligence firms.

Lt. General Barbero served 46 months in Iraq over 3 separate combat tours of duty, coordinating intricate political-military operations, working with allies, senior foreign government and coalition leaders, while commanding large, complex US and NATO organizations. Currently, he works in Europe and the MENA Regions working with senior political and business leaders to develop business projects and investment opportunities while promoting American Business and US interests across these regions. He is a Board Member or Senior Advisor to several US and International companies in security, infrastructure, finance and investment, and emerging technology sectors.

"In today's increasingly hostile world, where attacks on high-profile leaders are rising, Black Rhino Companies' protection services are absolutely essential. I joined the Board of Directors because I believe in the strength of its experienced leadership team-people who are dedicated to delivering decisive, uncompromising security when it matters most." Says, Lt. General Barbero about joining Black Rhino.

At Black Rhino, Gen. Barbero joins a high-powered board guiding global operations, strategic risk response, and enterprise security for Fortune 500s, international dignitaries, and high-net worth individuals. His firsthand knowledge of complex, high-risk environments enhances Black Rhino's ability to deliver discreet, proactive protection across six continents.

“Lt. Gen. Barbero's involvement reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting what matters most with the highest caliber of global expertise. His military precision, intelligence acumen, and strategic foresight will shape how we respond to today's dynamic threat landscape.” Frank Roberson, Founder and CEO of Black Rhino Companies, stated.

Black Rhino Companies's growing board includes former members of Congress, communications specialists from the White House, infrastructure experts, and business executives, all committed to advancing a modern vision of integrated security and intelligence.

About Black Rhino Group

Black Rhino Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rhino Companies, Inc. and a global executive protection and intelligence firm headquartered in Texas, with capabilities to deploy agents across the globe. Founded by veteran protection expert Frank Roberson, the company specializes in discreet, customized security for corporate leaders, high-net-worth families, public figures, convention centers, luxury hotels, and large-scale events. Services include embedded agents, travel and residential protection, threat intelligence, cybersecurity partnerships, and enterprise safety training.

About Black Rhino Companies, Inc.

Black Rhino Companies, Inc is parent company of Black Rhino Group and a leading provider of comprehensive physical security and protective intelligence solutions designed to safeguard and enhance safety for individuals, organizations, and communities. Leveraging advanced technologies, highly trained personnel, and strategic intelligence services, we deliver tailored security solutions that address the multifaceted challenges of a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

