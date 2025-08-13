403
Trump Defends Tariffs After Inflation Data
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump affirmed on Tuesday that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by his administration have not led to increased inflation or brought about "any other problems" for the United States.
This statement came as official data revealed that the country’s annual inflation rate in July was lower than anticipated by analysts.
On his social media platform, Trump emphasized, "It has been proven, that even at this late stage, Tariffs have not caused Inflation, or any other problems for America, other than massive amounts of CASH pouring into our Treasury’s coffers."
He portrayed the tariffs as a major financial advantage for the country.
According to Trump, the US is receiving "trillions of dollars" through the tariff measures, which he described as "incredible" for the nation’s financial standing, stock performance, overall prosperity, and "just about everything else."
He also dismissed the notion that American shoppers are shouldering the burden of these tariffs, asserting that the majority of the costs are being covered by corporations and international governments.
"Also, it has been shown that, for the most part, Consumers aren’t even paying these Tariffs, it is mostly Companies and Governments, many of them Foreign, picking up the tabs," he claimed.
Recent statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that the country’s yearly inflation stood at 2.7% in July, slightly under the projected 2.8%.
Meanwhile, the month-to-month inflation rate remained steady at 0.2%.
In addition, Trump pushed back against a recent report by Goldman Sachs, which projected that US consumers would eventually absorb most of the costs associated with the tariffs as they gradually impact the broader economy.
