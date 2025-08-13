Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
The cold chain logistics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by demand for fresh and frozen food products, advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics, and government initiatives and infrastructure investments. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Application, and Region, 2025-2033 “ , the global cold chain logistics market size was valued at USD 292.06 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 932.70 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.31% from 2025-2033.
This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.
Growth Factors in the Cold Chain Logistics Market
Demand for Fresh and Frozen Food Products
Advancements in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Logistics
Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Investments
Key Trends in the Cold Chain Logistics Market
Digitalization and IoT Integration
-
Expansion of Multi-temperature and Specialized Warehousing
Sustainability and Green Cold Chain Solutions
Leading Companies Operating in the Global Cold Chain Logistics Industry:
Americold Realty Trust Inc.
Burris Logistics Co.
Cold Box Express Inc.
Conestoga Cold Storage
Congebec Inc.
Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (Bay Grove Capital Group LLC)
Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Nichirei Corporation)
Snowman Logistics Ltd.
Tippmann Group
United States Cold Storage Inc. (John Swire & Sons Ltd.)
VersaCold Logistics Services
Cold Chain Logistics Market Report Segmentation:
Analysis by Type:
Refrigerated Warehouses
Refrigerated Transportation
Railways
Airways
Roadways
Waterways
Analysis by Application:
Fruits and Vegetables
Bakery and Confectionary
Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Meat, Fish, and Sea Food
Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
Others
Regional Insights:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
CommentsNo comment