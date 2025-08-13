403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Hamra Sponsors “Chocolate Event” at BACCH to Spread Joy Among Children
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, ×× August 2025 – As part of its social responsibility strategy and its dedication to enhancing the role of the private sector in community engagement, Al Hamra Real Estate Company sponsored the “Chocolate Day” event organized by Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (KACCH & BACCH), with the aim of bringing happiness and joy to the hearts of children and their families.
The event was thoughtfully designed to provide a cheerful and interactive environment for the whole family. It featured a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including a chocolate drinks station, a gingerbread decorating workshop, a candy corner, play areas for young children, creative art workshops, unique photo corners, and a vibrant parade of colors. These activities helped create lasting memories and smiles on the children’s faces.
On this occasion, Abdulaziz Al Dhuwaihi, Marketing & PR Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, said:
“We are delighted at Al Hamra to sponsor this impactful initiative in collaboration with KACCH & BACCH, a pioneering institution that serves as a beacon of hope for children and families across Kuwait. Our participation in ‘Chocolate Day’ is not just about sponsoring an event; it is a genuine expression of our deep commitment to Al Hamra’s values of humanity and fostering strong community bonds. We personally witnessed the joy lighting up the children’s faces and how moments filled with love can make a real difference in their lives. We firmly believe that the private sector has a pivotal role to play in supporting such humanitarian initiatives, and we take pride in being part of an experience that reminds us of all that giving is one of the most beautiful forms of success and sustainability.”
Dr. Talla Al-Dabbous, CEO and Director of Clinical Services at KACCH & BACCH, added:
“At KACCH & BACCH, our mission is simple yet profoundly important: to bring comfort, joy, and special moments to every child and family we support. ‘Chocolate Day’ was a wonderful example of how creativity, compassion, and community partnership can come together to make a lasting and meaningful difference.
We collaborated with Al Hamra Real Estate to transform an ordinary day into a magical experience. Our children and their families enjoyed a colorful celebration filled with the sweetness of chocolate, reminding us all that joy can exist even in the most challenging circumstances. For our children, many of whom face life-threatening and serious health conditions, these experiences are more than just fun; they are precious moments to escape difficulties, to laugh, to connect, and to create cherished memories that become part of their journey. I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Al Hamra Real Estate for their generosity, vision, and all the ways they have helped bring happiness to our children and their families.”
Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH) is a leading center in Kuwait providing specialized and holistic care for children with life-threatening conditions. It offers advanced medical, emotional, and social support services in a nurturing and loving environment.
“Chocolate Day” is one of Al Hamra Real Estate’s many community-driven initiatives, reflecting its ongoing commitment to making a tangible difference, fostering partnerships with non-profit organizations, and spreading joy among children for a brighter future.
The event was thoughtfully designed to provide a cheerful and interactive environment for the whole family. It featured a variety of activities suitable for all ages, including a chocolate drinks station, a gingerbread decorating workshop, a candy corner, play areas for young children, creative art workshops, unique photo corners, and a vibrant parade of colors. These activities helped create lasting memories and smiles on the children’s faces.
On this occasion, Abdulaziz Al Dhuwaihi, Marketing & PR Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, said:
“We are delighted at Al Hamra to sponsor this impactful initiative in collaboration with KACCH & BACCH, a pioneering institution that serves as a beacon of hope for children and families across Kuwait. Our participation in ‘Chocolate Day’ is not just about sponsoring an event; it is a genuine expression of our deep commitment to Al Hamra’s values of humanity and fostering strong community bonds. We personally witnessed the joy lighting up the children’s faces and how moments filled with love can make a real difference in their lives. We firmly believe that the private sector has a pivotal role to play in supporting such humanitarian initiatives, and we take pride in being part of an experience that reminds us of all that giving is one of the most beautiful forms of success and sustainability.”
Dr. Talla Al-Dabbous, CEO and Director of Clinical Services at KACCH & BACCH, added:
“At KACCH & BACCH, our mission is simple yet profoundly important: to bring comfort, joy, and special moments to every child and family we support. ‘Chocolate Day’ was a wonderful example of how creativity, compassion, and community partnership can come together to make a lasting and meaningful difference.
We collaborated with Al Hamra Real Estate to transform an ordinary day into a magical experience. Our children and their families enjoyed a colorful celebration filled with the sweetness of chocolate, reminding us all that joy can exist even in the most challenging circumstances. For our children, many of whom face life-threatening and serious health conditions, these experiences are more than just fun; they are precious moments to escape difficulties, to laugh, to connect, and to create cherished memories that become part of their journey. I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Al Hamra Real Estate for their generosity, vision, and all the ways they have helped bring happiness to our children and their families.”
Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH) is a leading center in Kuwait providing specialized and holistic care for children with life-threatening conditions. It offers advanced medical, emotional, and social support services in a nurturing and loving environment.
“Chocolate Day” is one of Al Hamra Real Estate’s many community-driven initiatives, reflecting its ongoing commitment to making a tangible difference, fostering partnerships with non-profit organizations, and spreading joy among children for a brighter future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment