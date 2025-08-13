403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
African Development Bank backs Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to boost Agenda 2063 implementation across Africa
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LUSAKA, Zambia, August 12, 2025/ -- The African Development Bank () is supporting a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) training initiative to advance the implementation of Afric’’s continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want (
Through its Joint Secretariat Support Office (JSSO), the Bank provided technical and financial backing for the 5th Annual Training Workshop for African Union Member States on harnessing AI for effective monitoring, evaluation, and reporting on the Second Ten-Year Plan (2–24–2033) of Agenda 2063.
The five-day workshop, held in Lusaka, Zambia, was jointly organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF). The event brought together representatives from African Union Member States to strengthen their technical capacity in using AI tools and digital innovations to monitor, track, and report on the implementation of Agenda 2063. The training is part of broader efforts to enhance institutional and human capacity across the continent.
Participants engaged in practical sessions on emerging AI platforms, including Ailyse, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, exploring how these tools can improve data analysis, enhance decision-making, and promote evidence-based policy development in line with Agenda 2063 ( priorities.
The’Bank’s support to the workshop reflects its broader commitment to strengthening results-based planning, monitoring, and accountability within the African Union framework, while promoting innovation and digital transformation as key enablers of’Africa’s development agenda.
Speaking at the workshop, Abibu Tamu, Lead Programme Co-ordinator at African Development Bank Group, reaffirmed’the Bank’s dedication to working closely with the African Union Commission and strategic partners to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2063, particularly its Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.
“These tools are not only revolutionizing how data is collected, analysed, and reported, they are also enabling more targeted policy interventions and efficient resource allocatio”,” said Tamu.
Through its Joint Secretariat Support Office (JSSO), the Bank provided technical and financial backing for the 5th Annual Training Workshop for African Union Member States on harnessing AI for effective monitoring, evaluation, and reporting on the Second Ten-Year Plan (2–24–2033) of Agenda 2063.
The five-day workshop, held in Lusaka, Zambia, was jointly organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF). The event brought together representatives from African Union Member States to strengthen their technical capacity in using AI tools and digital innovations to monitor, track, and report on the implementation of Agenda 2063. The training is part of broader efforts to enhance institutional and human capacity across the continent.
Participants engaged in practical sessions on emerging AI platforms, including Ailyse, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, exploring how these tools can improve data analysis, enhance decision-making, and promote evidence-based policy development in line with Agenda 2063 ( priorities.
The’Bank’s support to the workshop reflects its broader commitment to strengthening results-based planning, monitoring, and accountability within the African Union framework, while promoting innovation and digital transformation as key enablers of’Africa’s development agenda.
Speaking at the workshop, Abibu Tamu, Lead Programme Co-ordinator at African Development Bank Group, reaffirmed’the Bank’s dedication to working closely with the African Union Commission and strategic partners to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2063, particularly its Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.
“These tools are not only revolutionizing how data is collected, analysed, and reported, they are also enabling more targeted policy interventions and efficient resource allocatio”,” said Tamu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment