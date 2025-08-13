Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc's And Savings Banks Group's Half Year Financial Report For January - June 2025 Has Been Published
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
13 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2025 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025 has been published.
The materials are available at .
CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC
Additional information:
Kai Koskela, Managing Director
Savings Banks Union Coop
...
+358 40 549 0430
Mervi Luurila, Managing Director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
...
+358 50 341 1196
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.
Attachments
-
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plcs half-year report 1 January-30 June 2025
Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2025 (1)
Savings Banks Amalgamation's Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment