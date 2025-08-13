Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc's And Savings Banks Group's Half Year Financial Report For January - June 2025 Has Been Published


2025-08-13 01:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
13 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2025 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025 has been published.

The materials are available at .

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Kai Koskela, Managing Director

Savings Banks Union Coop
...

+358 40 549 0430

Mervi Luurila, Managing Director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
...
+358 50 341 1196

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.


Attachments

  • Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plcs half-year report 1 January-30 June 2025
  • Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2025 (1)
  • Savings Banks Amalgamation's Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2025

MENAFN13082025004107003653ID1109921093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search