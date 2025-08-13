Glasgow 2026 Appoints Trivandi To Deliver Groundbreaking New Format Commonwealth Games

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move set to redefine the delivery of world-class sporting events, Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games has appointed Trivandi, a global leader in the planning, design and operational delivery of major events as Official Event Delivery Partner.

The appointment brings together Glasgow's celebrated reputation as a world-leading host city with Trivandi's proven track record in advisory, design and venue delivery services for major international events, including every Summer Olympic Games since London 2012, the last three Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cups and World Expos.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, taking place from 23 July to 2 August next summer, will mark a new era for Commonwealth Sport, with a more sustainable and inclusive delivery model. As the Official Event Delivery Partner, Trivandi will be responsible for the overlay and venue operations at Glasgow's iconic, world-class sports venues, transforming them into Commonwealth Games-ready facilities.

At the heart of the model is a 'One Team' approach which will embed international specialists into key operational roles in the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company, and a commitment to recruiting 250 workforce roles to deliver the Games, with the majority from within Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

Glasgow 2026 will set a new benchmark for future Games, providing a replicable framework for future hosts across the Commonwealth, demonstrating how cities can stage world-class sporting competitions while maximising local employment benefits and minimising environmental impact. This will ensure the Games remain accessible to nations and territories of all sizes and economic circumstances while delivering meaningful legacy benefits.

Phil Batty OBE, CEO, Glasgow 2026: “There is no better city than Glasgow to host this forward-thinking delivery model and change the future of how major multi-sport events are delivered. Our partnership with Trivandi signals our absolute confidence in delivering an exceptional Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next summer.

“Trivandi's world-class expertise and shared values of innovation, inclusion and impact will ensure Glasgow 2026 is remembered not only for outstanding sport but for the positive impacts it delivers for communities, businesses as well as future host nations and the next generation of world-class athletes.”

The Trivandi Academy, using Chartered Management Institute-accredited programmes, will equip local talent with internationally recognised qualifications and further build Scotland's capacity to deliver major events.

Trivandi's award-winning sustainability arm, The Bulb, will ensure every element of venue transformation is designed for reuse, monitored for energy efficiency and minimises environmental impact.

James Bulley OBE, CEO and Co-founder, Trivandi: “Glasgow 2026 represents a pivotal moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. Together, we're proving that world-class events can be delivered sustainably, cost-effectively and with profound social impact. Our commitment extends beyond the Games and that is why we are investing in Glasgow's people, communities and sporting future.”

With the largest Para sport programme in Commonwealth Games history and a concentrated venue footprint bringing fans closer to the action than ever before, Glasgow 2026 is already set to be one of the most inclusive and accessible major multi-sport events ever staged. Trivandi will conduct comprehensive accessibility audits and implement venue enhancements to ensure exceptional experiences for all.

Since its founding in 2013 out of the success of London 2012, Trivandi has delivered more than 300 projects in 29 countries from offices in the UK, the Middle East and Australia. Its work has spanned the world's most complex venue transformations and the most celebrated sporting spectacles, making it uniquely qualified to match the scale, prestige and vision of the reimagined Commonwealth Games.

Register your interest for event delivery roles at:

For media enquiries and interview requests, contact:

Glasgow 2026: ...

Trivandi: ...

About Glasgow 2026

Glasgow 2026 promises an altogether brilliant Commonwealth Games, paving the way for a new era of Commonwealth Sport.

Taking place from 23 July to 2 August, Glasgow 2026 is an 11-day celebration that combines world-class sport with a future-focused vision, built and delivered by the vibrant spirit of Glasgow. Set within a concentrated, eight-mile corridor that brings the Games closer to the fans than ever before, Glasgow 2026 will deliver:

A record-breaking Para sport programme – 47 events across six sports, and the biggest Track Cycling, Swimming and 3x3 Basketball competitions seen at a Commonwealth Games.



Groundbreaking events like the return of the Commonwealth Mile in Athletics.



10 exhilarating sports across four of the city's iconic venues; from Scotstoun Stadium to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena, to Tollcross International Swimming Centre.



Glasgow 2026 will see 3,000 volunteers, alongside thousands of fans, and communities from across the city join together to welcome 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories to the city.

Led by Chair George Black CBE, an independent Board and Chief Executive Officer, Phil Batty OBE, Glasgow 2026 Limited is the Organising Company (OC) which will deliver the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next summer.

Based in the city centre, the OC will directly employ around 160 people and is privately funded, securing its income through Commonwealth Sport, corporate sponsorship, broadcast rights, global partnerships and ticket sales, which will see almost £150 million direct external investment into the city of Glasgow, with no cost to the public purse to deliver the sporting competition.

Glasgow has world-leading reputation for hosting global events, including 2014 Commonwealth Games, European Athletics Indoor Championships (2019), COP26 (2021), World Cycling Championships (2023).

About Trivandi

Founded in 2013, Trivandi is a global leader in major event delivery, with a portfolio including the Summer Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cups, World Expos and large-scale venue transformations worldwide.

Founded in 2013 from the success of London 2012, Trivandi transforms ambitious visions into unforgettable experiences for major events, venues, destinations and sports organisations. With over 100 specialists across offices in London, Dubai, Riyadh and Brisbane, the company has delivered over 300 projects in 29 countries. Trivandi's unique "One Team" approach synchronises strategy, design, project management and operations to create experiences that inspire positive change and lasting legacies.

About Commonwealth Sport

Commonwealth Sport is the organisation with responsibility for the direction and control of the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games, and for delivering the vision of the Commonwealth Sport Movement: 'Our Commonwealth, united through sport'.

Our mission is to deliver inspirational and impactful Games; to excite and empower athletes and young people; and to drive equality in sport and society across the Commonwealth. Established in 1930, the Commonwealth Sport Movement brings together 74 independent nations and territories creating a diverse Commonwealth community of over 2.5 billion individuals, representing one-third of the world's population.

Together we stand as a beacon of unity, diversity, and equality, completely integrating Para athletes, driving gender equality and advocating for legacy and social change through sport.

About Commonwealth Games Scotland

Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) is one of 74 Commonwealth Games Associations who are members of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Commonwealth Games Scotland is the lead body for Commonwealth sport in Scotland, and is the organisation responsible for selecting, preparing and leading Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games.

Scotland has competed in every Games since the first Empire Games in 1930 and has hosted the Games three times - twice in Edinburgh 1970 and 1986 and most recently in Glasgow in 2014.



Working closely with Scotland's national governing bodies of sport and the sportscotland institute of sport, Commonwealth Games Scotland aims to have the best prepared team possible at every Games, creating the right performance environment and giving athletes every opportunity to excel at the Games, as part of a world class sporting system.

Commonwealth Games Scotland and its member sports rely on investment, including National Lottery support, from sportscotland, the national agency for sport. CGS also actively seeks additional support for team preparations from commercial partners, fundraising activities and the Commonwealth Games Endowment Trust.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at