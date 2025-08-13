Titomic Receives €160,000 Purchase Order From Fraunhofer IZFP For Advanced Additive Manufacturing Solution

Titomic's D623

AKKRUM, NETHERLANDS, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in Titomic Kinetic FusionTM, a cold spray additive manufacturing technology, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a EUR 160,000 (AUD 290,000) purchase order from Fraunhofer Institute for Nondestructive Testing IZFP, a distinguished member of the renowned German Fraunhofer Society.Fraunhofer IZFP, headquartered in Saarbrücken, is a globally recognized research and development institute specializing in applied, industry-focused research. With a strong emphasis on intelligent sensor and data systems, the institute drives advancements in safety, sustainability, and efficiency. Its scientific and technological innovations empower both academia and industry, playing a vital role in shaping a more sustainable and secure future.As part of this purchase order, Titomic will deliver and install a comprehensive suite of equipment, including the Titomic D623 cold spray additive manufacturing system, a dust suction installation, robotics integration, and an upgrade to Fraunhofer IZFP's existing production booth. This deployment underscores Titomic's ongoing expansion in the European research and development sector and highlights the growing demand for advanced additive manufacturing capabilities in applied industrial settings.“We are honored to support Fraunhofer IZFP with our cutting-edge cold spray technology,” said Klaas Rozema, President of Titomic EMEA.“This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower global innovation and reinforces the value of Titomic's solutions in driving industrial transformation through sustainable manufacturing.”The partnership represents a significant milestone for Titomic in expanding its footprint across the European research landscape, enabling forward-thinking institutions like Fraunhofer IZFP to continue pioneering next-generation technologies.

