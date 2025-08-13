Will Name Metro Station After Munirathna If He Sponsors It: Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the government was ready to name Bettadalasuru metro station after MLA Munirathna if he thinks of sponsoring the station. Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Munirathna in the Question Hour of the Legislative Assembly, Deputy CM said,“As per the norms, it is allowed to name the station after a company if they sponsor the construction with CSR funds. Prime Minister Modi praised the model, and Opposition leader Ashok was also there. Munirathna has about 70-80 acres of land there, and hence he needs a metro station.”

Munirathna Suggests Embassy Builders Sponsorship

Intervening, MLA Munirathna said,“If DCM DK Shivakumar makes a call to Embassy builders, they will make the payment in 24 hours. Builders in Bengaluru only listen to him.”

Replying to him, Shivakumar said,“Self-interest is natural. The Embassy has about 250 acres, and they were willing to pay Rs 120 of the total cost of Rs 140 crores to brand the metro station there. They have given only Rs 1 crore till now. We will build the station and name it after Munirathna if he pays for it.”

Leader Of The Opposition Weighs In

Leader of the Opposition R Ashok, jumping into the discussion, said,“There is already an agreement with the Embassy for the station. Munirathna is only saying that the DCM must pressure the Embassy to pay the balance amount.”

Replying to R Ashok, the DCM said,“Why should I pressure them? If needed, we will cancel the agreement and go ahead and name the station 'Munirathna and Co' if he is willing to sponsor it.”

Recent Inauguration Of Yellow Line

Earlier on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of the Bangalore Metro on Sunday.

PM Modi was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar. The Prime Minister was seen buying a ticket through QR code-enabled ticket vending machines at the Ragigudda metro station before flagging off the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro.