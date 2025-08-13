Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Loc In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri, Gunfight Underway

2025-08-13 01:08:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

An exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

