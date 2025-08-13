Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At Pampore Sand Digger Dies, Two Rescued
According to officials, the incident occurred while the men were engaged in sand digging operations midstream.
Two of the workers were swiftly rescued by locals and fellow workers, while the third, identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chek Ranbir Pora, Damhal, Kulgam, drowned in the river, local sources said.
Rescue teams, assisted by locals, have launched an operation to retrieve his body.
Authorities said the mishap took place when the boat became unstable due to overloading of sand and strong water currents.
Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on site, continuing search efforts. (KNT)
