Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At Pampore Sand Digger Dies, Two Rescued

Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At Pampore Sand Digger Dies, Two Rescued


2025-08-13 01:06:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tragedy struck along the Jhelum River near Litrabal, Pampore are aof South Kashmir's Pulwama district , on Wednesday morning when a boat carrying three sand diggers capsized during extraction work.

According to officials, the incident occurred while the men were engaged in sand digging operations midstream.

Two of the workers were swiftly rescued by locals and fellow workers, while the third, identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chek Ranbir Pora, Damhal, Kulgam, drowned in the river, local sources said.

Rescue teams, assisted by locals, have launched an operation to retrieve his body.

Authorities said the mishap took place when the boat became unstable due to overloading of sand and strong water currents.

Read Also Body Of Drowned Baramulla Man Recovered After Two Days Man Drowns In Jhelum In Baramulla, Rescue Op On

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on site, continuing search efforts. (KNT)

MENAFN13082025000215011059ID1109921054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search