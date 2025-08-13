HTX Maintains 100%+ Reserves For 34 Straight Months In Latest Por Report
As one of the first exchanges in the industry to adopt the Merkle Tree verification mechanism, HTX's August report shows reserve ratios of: BTC (101%), ETH (100%), TRX (105%), USDT (101%), HTX (102%), XRP (100%), DOGE (100%), and SOL (100%). Users can access the full monthly PoR reports at any time via the "Proof of Reserves " section on HTX's official website.
In the face of market volatility and increasing regulatory scrutiny, HTX continues to provide on-chain, verifiable proof of its asset reserves each month-demonstrating its strong security posture and safeguarding user assets.
About HTX
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.
As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment