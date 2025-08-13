HTX Maintains 100%+ Reserves For 34 Straight Months In Latest Por Report

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - HTX, a global leading crypto exchange, has released its latest monthly Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) audit report dated August 1, 2025, confirming that the platform's overall reserve ratio remains at or above 100%. This marks the 34th consecutive month of public PoR disclosures, reinforcing HTX's commitment to transparency and robust asset management.

As one of the first exchanges in the industry to adopt the Merkle Tree verification mechanism, HTX's August report shows reserve ratios of: BTC (101%), ETH (100%), TRX (105%), USDT (101%), HTX (102%), XRP (100%), DOGE (100%), and SOL (100%). Users can access the full monthly PoR reports at any time via the "Proof of Reserves " section on HTX's official website.

In the face of market volatility and increasing regulatory scrutiny, HTX continues to provide on-chain, verifiable proof of its asset reserves each month-demonstrating its strong security posture and safeguarding user assets.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.