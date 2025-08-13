S. Korean Court Issues Warrant To Detain Ex-President Yoon's Wife

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Aug 13 (NNN-YONHAP) – A South Korean court issued a warrant, to detain Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President, Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been kept in custody, on insurrection and other charges, a special counsel team said last night.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant, requested by independent counsel, Min Joong-ki, on charges of violating the capital market act, the political funds act and a law on the acceptance of bribes, saying that, the move aimed to prevent Kim from destroying evidence.

Kim was jailed in the Seoul Southern Detention Centre in Seoul, where she had been awaiting the court's decision, after attending the court hearing on her detention.

It marked the first time in the country's constitutional history that, ex-presidential couple was simultaneously brought into custody.

Yoon has been held at a separate detention centre, since July 10, on insurrection charges over his short-lived martial law imposition last Dec.

Kim was suspected of participating in a stock price manipulation, interfering with the nomination of candidates in the 2022 parliamentary by-elections, and receiving luxury gifts, from the Unification Church, in exchange for business favours.– NNN-YONHAP