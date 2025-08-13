Trump To Hold Virtual Meeting With Zelensky And European Leaders On Wednesday - Media
Earlier, Reuters reported-citing a German government spokesperson-that European leaders will first hold a video conference to coordinate their stance ahead of discussions with Trump regarding the White House's upcoming talks with Putin.
The German government spokesperson said Zelensky and EU and NATO officials were set to join a virtual meeting hosted by Berlin at 14:00 CET (15:00 Kyiv time) on Wednesday with the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Britain, Italy and Poland.Read also: Zelensky announces diplomatic steps to rally Ukraine's Partner
The agenda includes strategies to increase pressure on Russia, sequencing steps in a potential peace process, the future of Russian-occupied territories, and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Following that, at 15:00 CET, European leaders will hold a videoconference with President Trump and Vice President Vance.
Finally, the so-called“coalition of the willing”-a group of countries developing plans to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire-is expected to convene in a meeting hosted by Germany, France, and Britain, the spokesperson added.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.
