New Mexico To Officially Mark Ukraine's Independence Day

This was announced on Facebook by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, according to Ukrinform.

“New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a proclamation declaring the celebration of August 24, 2025 the Independence Day of Ukraine,” Markarova wrote, sharing a copy of the document bearing the signatures of authorized officials.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the Governor's Office and all friends of Ukraine in the state of New Mexico for their support of the country and the Ukrainian people's ongoing struggle for freedom and democracy.

Markarova also acknowledged the efforts of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston for its role in strengthening Ukrainian-American cooperation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian diplomats in the United States have been actively working with state governors to secure proclamations related to Ukraine. To date, more than 30 states have officially recognized the Holodomor of 1932–1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

