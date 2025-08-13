Latvia Sees Continued Growth In Construction Sector In 2025
The growth was not evenly distributed across all construction categories. Civil engineering posted a sharp increase and remained the main driver of industry expansion in 2025, while specialized construction works stayed at last year's levels.
In contrast, building construction saw a downturn in the second quarter, with output falling by 2.8 percent year-on-year. The decline was mainly due to reduced activity in non-residential building projects.
Civil engineering output surged by 27.7 percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, with strong growth across all segments. Specialized construction output remained stable, slipping by just 0.1 percent year-on-year. Gains were seen in building demolition and site preparation, as well as in finishing works.
The sector's trajectory was further evidenced by the data on
construction authorization metrics. In the second quarter of 2025,
the aggregate issuance of permits stabilized at approximately
1,192, reflecting a marginal decrement of 0.1 percent compared to
the corresponding timeframe in 2024. However, the anticipated
building area experienced a significant escalation of 33.2
percent.
This was predominantly propelled by industrial and logistics infrastructures, alongside edifices designed for extensive gatherings, educational purposes, and healthcare services.
The construction sector in Latvia is experiencing an uptick in business sentiment, as evidenced by the confidence index reflecting favorable dynamics. Market metrics indicate that the sector is poised for ongoing expansion in the forthcoming quarters, bolstered by persistent capital infusion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment