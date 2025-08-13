New Historical Fiction Novel 'Look In The Mirror' By E B Rogers Captures Brotherhood And Firehouse Life In 1960S America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Set in the fictional town of Liberty Falls, the novel explores the grit, loyalty, and internal politics of a volunteer fire company during a time of change.

HOWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author E B Rogers brings gritty realism and vivid storytelling to life in his new novel Look in the Mirror, a captivating work of historical fiction set against the backdrop of 1960s small-town America. The novel immerses readers in the camaraderie, rivalries, and personal struggles within a volunteer fire company in the fictional town of Liberty Falls.At the heart of the story is Johnny Murphy, a brash but committed young firefighter juggling station duties, fatherhood, and the politics of the firehouse. With sharply drawn characters and emotionally charged scenes, Rogers illustrates the everyday heroism and complex dynamics of working-class men bound by loyalty and tradition."Look in the Mirror isn't just about fire engines and burning buildings,” said author E.B. Rogers.“It's about pride, legacy, and the subtle power shifts within tight-knit communities. I wanted to show the emotional highs and lows of people who are seen as heroes, but who are flawed and human underneath.”Right from the start, the book throws you into the thick of it with an action-packed fire call. You're immediately pulled into a high-stakes world where life and death hang on every decision. As Johnny's particular life begins to unravel, marked by the birth of his child and intentions for leadership within the department, his story reflects broader themes of generational change, community fidelity, and the challenge of contemporizing institutions steeped in tradition.Perfect for fans of realistic historical fiction, blue-collar drama, and fire service history, Look in the Mirror delivers a compelling portrait of a bygone era, one still echoing in today's small-town culture.Look in the Mirror is available now in paperback and eBook formats through major online retailers includes:Amazon:Barnes & Noble:Apple Books:Goodreads:Ebay:

