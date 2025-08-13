Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso Responds To U.S. Congressional Letter On DRC Mining Sector: Calls For Informed Dialogue

DRC and Rwanda sign the Washington Accord

M23 backed by Rwanda has killed and displaced thousands of Congolese population

- Dr. Ngoie Joel NshissoHUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FICE Responds to U.S. Congressional Letter on DRC Mining Sector: Calls for Informed Dialogue and Stronger Bilateral CooperationThe Forum of Intellectual Congolese Abroad (FICE) has issued a formal response to Representative Linda T. Sánchez and fellow members of the U.S. House of Representatives regarding their recent letter on critical mineral negotiations between the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).In the letter dated August 8, 2025, U.S. lawmakers raised concerns about human rights and labor practices in the DRC's mining sector. FICE President Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso acknowledged the importance of these concerns but emphasized that many cited sources rely on outdated information and fail to reflect the significant reforms undertaken by the Congolese government under President Félix Tshisekedi.“We appreciate the engagement of Congress on this vital issue,” said Dr. Nshisso.“However, it is crucial to recognize the progress made in governance, transparency, and human rights protections over the past five years.”FICE highlighted key reforms, including:The establishment of anti-corruption bodies such as the Agence de Prévention et de Lutte contre la Corruption (APLC) and the revitalization of the Inspection Générale des Finances (IGF).Expansion of civil liberties and labor protections.Adoption of responsible sourcing protocols aligned with OECD standards.Launch of the Programme de Développement Local des 145 Territoires (PDL-145T) to promote inclusive rural development.The organization also pointed to the Washington Accord, signed in June 2025, as a pivotal step toward ending rebel occupation in the eastern provinces and restoring government control to prevent human rights abuses.Expert Endorsement of DRC's Mining ReformsDominique Sambwa, Chairman of SRK Consulting Congo, praised the country's recent progress at the DRC Mining Week:“These developments are essential in allowing mining companies to scale operations and access new areas for diversification beyond copper and cobalt,” said Sambwa.“The adoption of international standards and peace agreements are reshaping the investment landscape and positioning the DRC as a global leader in responsible mining.” 1FICE reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, ethical resource development, and a mutually beneficial partnership with the United States.“We invite members of Congress to engage directly with us,” Dr. Nshisso added,“to build a model for critical minerals development that reflects our shared values of human rights, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.”

