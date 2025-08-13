Travelability Partners With Visitable To Deliver Accessibility Training To Tourism Organizations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Partnership Brings Disability Inclusion Training to Tourism Teams

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing industry demand, TravelAbility is partnering with VisitAble to offer flexible, impactful disability inclusion training for tourism teams nationwide.

A recent TravelAbility survey of 150+ attractions, hotels, restaurants , and tour companies across ten destinations revealed that 70% are interested in staff training to better serve travelers with disabilities.

VisitAble's training covers all types of disabilities, including chronic illnesses and mental health, and includes:

.Common mistakes and assumptions

.Updated verbiage

.Interaction best practices

.Accessibility best practices

.Important terms and concepts

.Industry-specific best practices

The training is online and self-paced, and takes 60 minutes for managers and 30 minutes for non-managerial staff.

“To create lasting impact, we must shift industry-wide mindsets around disability and accessible travel. Our training is designed to create that shift, and our partnership with TravelAbility will scale it.” Joe Jamison, founder, Visitable.

Destinations already implementing VisitAble training are seeing results:

“The flexible video modules allowed our team to complete the content around busy schedules while gaining important insights into creating more inclusive visitor experiences.” - Samara Phelps, President/CEO, Travel Lane County-

“We've trained more than 1,800 frontline employees across our hotels and attractions. The impact has been real-VisitAble is a reliable and engaging resource for our tourism community.”- Toni Bastian, Director of Accessibility, Richmond Region Tourism

“VisitAble's training helps destinations move from intention to action -giving their industry partners the tools to create welcoming experiences for all travelers. After all, accessibility is simply an advanced form of customer service”- Jake Steinman, Founder, TravelAbility

If your destination is ready to take the next step toward inclusion, we'd love to help you get started.

Jake Steinman

TravelAbility

+1 415-339-0578

