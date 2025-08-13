Hot Spring Enzyme Bath Founder Shares Personal Story Behind Wellness Center's Establishment In Malaysia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Spring Enzyme Bath today announced the release of an official account from its founder, Pei Qian, detailing the personal circumstances that led to the creation of the wellness center in Kajang, Malaysia. The statement marks the first time the company has formally shared the narrative behind its formation.

The center, known for offering the Japanese-style Koso Bath, was established following a period of personal loss for its founder. According to the account, the idea for the business developed after the passing of Pei's sister, whose final expression left a lasting impression. The company states that this moment served as the initial motivation to pursue a wellness service rooted in natural and traditional methods.

“Hot Spring Enzyme Bath is not only a wellness center, it is the continuation of a promise,” said founder and CEO Pei Qian.“While the origin is personal, the purpose has always been to extend healing and care to anyone in need, using methods that are natural, safe, and time-honored.”

The Koso Bath offered at the facility involves a mixture of over 3,000 natural materials, including Masson's Pine Pollen. The components are fermented to generate natural heat, creating a bathing medium in which guests are partially immersed. The method has origins in Japan, where it was historically known as a restorative practice and was used among members of the imperial household.

Hot Spring Enzyme Bath's operations in Kajang are designed to adapt this traditional approach for the local context. The center has drawn clientele from various regions, including individuals seeking options for relaxation and general wellness. The company reports that its services are conducted under hygiene protocols, with materials obtained from identified suppliers.

Announcement Context

The company states that the decision to make the founder's story public is intended to clarify the origins of the business and to document the connection between its mission and its operational approach. This is the first official public disclosure from the company detailing how personal experiences influenced its establishment.

According to company information, Pei Qian's interest in wellness was shaped both by exposure to traditional practices and by the desire to create an environment focused on calm and restoration. The choice to center operations around the Koso Bath was influenced by its cultural history and its reputation as a heritage-based wellness practice.

Historical Framework

The Koso Bath has been recorded in Japanese wellness history as a process involving natural fermentation to produce heat for immersion. Traditionally, it was valued for its perceived ability to support circulation and relaxation. In recent years, adaptations of the method have appeared in various countries as part of broader interest in natural therapies.

Hot Spring Enzyme Bath's adaptation in Malaysia retains the core process while integrating operational adjustments to meet local regulations and customer needs. The company notes that while the bath is associated historically with wellness benefits, it does not make medical claims and positions its service as a complementary wellness option.

Facility and Operations

The center is located in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang, and operates with a team trained in administering the enzyme bath. The company states that all treatments are preceded by an introduction for first-time visitors to explain the process and address any questions.

Pei Qian emphasized that the company's mission is linked to the initial motivation for starting the business, but that operations are grounded in delivering a consistent and respectful wellness experience to visitors.

“Our journey began without a business plan, only with the hope of recreating that feeling of peace I saw in my sister's last moments,” Pei said.“Every person who visits our center is welcomed with that same intention, to be heard, cared for, and supported.”

Industry Relevance

The announcement aligns with a growing interest in wellness tourism and heritage-based health practices in Southeast Asia. Malaysia has seen increasing consumer interest in wellness treatments influenced by Japanese, Chinese, and other Asian traditions.

By formally releasing its founding story, Hot Spring Enzyme Bath joins a number of wellness businesses in the region that are seeking to differentiate themselves through transparency about their origins and mission.

Public Access to Information

Alongside the announcement, the company has reiterated its contact channels for public and media inquiries. Verified contact details are provided to ensure accessibility for those seeking further information. The company's website contains additional details about its location, service structure, and booking procedures.



Members of the public, wellness practitioners, and media representatives are invited to learn more about the company's story and its services by visiting the official website at .

About Hot Spring Enzyme Bath

Hot Spring Enzyme Bath is a wellness center in Kajang, Malaysia, offering the traditional Japanese Koso Bath. Founded by Pei Qian, the center integrates historical wellness practices with a focus on natural materials and a structured service process. Its facilities are designed for individuals seeking a space for relaxation and personal wellness.









Media Contact

Company Name: Hot Spring Enzyme Bath

Contact Person: Pei Qian

Email: ...

Phone: +6018-7771277‬ / +6017-2894285

Country: Malaysia

Website:

