CM Stalin To Review Today DMK Membership Drive, Election Preparations

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) The DMK will hold a crucial district secretary-level meeting on Wednesday, to be chaired by party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, at Kalaignar Arangam, Anna Arivalayam, Chennai.

The meeting will review the progress of the ongoing“Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” membership drive and finalise strategies to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, in a notice issued earlier, directed all district league secretaries to attend the meeting without fail.

“Under the leadership of DMK President M.K. Stalin, a meeting of district league secretaries will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Kalaignar Arangam, Anna Arivalayam, Chennai. The agenda will be 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu - Membership'. All district league secretaries are requested to participate in this important meeting,” the notice stated.

With only months remaining before the state goes to the polls, the DMK has accelerated its organisational activities.

Through the“Udhanpirappae Vaa” outreach programme, CM Stalin has been visiting constituencies to meet party executives and strengthen grassroots coordination. Simultaneously, the party's“Oraniyil Tamil Nadu” campaign has been actively enrolling new members across the state.

Initially, the enrolment target was set at 30 per cent of each booth's voter base. However, in a move to expand the party's organisational reach, Stalin later raised the target to 40 per cent.

Although the membership drive is scheduled to end on August 15, party sources suggest it may be extended to maximise recruitment before the elections.

The meeting is expected to assess membership figures, review booth-level preparedness, and discuss ways to integrate new recruits into the party's poll machinery.

Senior leaders believe that a strong and expanded membership base will be crucial to the DMK's electoral strategy. The high-level meeting reflects the DMK's determination to leave no organisational gaps as it prepares for an intense and closely contested Assembly election battle.