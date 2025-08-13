BJP MP Sambit Patra Flags Off Puri-Lalgarh Express Extension To Sri Ganganagar

MENAFN - IANS) Puri, Aug 13 (IANS) In a major boost to inter-state rail connectivity, the extension of the Puri-Lalgarh-Puri Weekly Express up to Sri Ganganagar came into effect on Wednesday, linking the Bay of Bengal with the Thar Desert.

BJP MP Sambit Patra flagged off the inaugural run of the extended service from Puri Railway Station.

Speaking to IANS, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for introducing the new train link between Puri in Odisha and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

"It is a historic step that directly connects Puri in Odisha with Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Earlier, the train ran only up to Lalgarh, which has now been extended to Sri Ganganagar," Patra said.

"This is a great step to strengthen the concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Through this, the Bay of Bengal and the Thar Desert, where Sri Ganganagar is located, are being connected. Connecting these two regions is a truly beautiful initiative. It will significantly boost tourism, especially religious tourism, enabling more devotees to visit Lord Jagannath," he added.

Highlighting the transformation of Odisha's railway sector, Patra noted that during the tenure of the previous UPA-led government (2004-2014), the total budget allocation for railway development in the state was about Rs 892 crore, whereas the Modi government has earmarked around Rs 10,000 crore for 2024-25 alone, calling it a sharp increase.

He also referred to the patriotic fervour sweeping the country after 'Operation Sindoor,' saying initiatives like 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Tiranga Yatra' showcase the people's dedication to the nation.

He pointed out that the Tricolour flags displayed behind the speakers symbolise this devotion to Bharat Mata.

BJD MP Subhashish Khuntia, who was also present at the ceremony, welcomed the development.

"The Purip-Lalgarh Express has been extended up to Sri Ganganagar, marking another step forward in the progress of the nation, the state, and Puri district. This extension links Puri -- one of the country's major tourist and pilgrimage destinations -- with Sri Ganganagar and the desert region, enhancing rail connectivity and boosting tourism and pilgrimage," he told IANS.

"The move aligns with the vision of achieving railway connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, aimed at promoting rail and tourism development while providing better facilities to passengers," Khuntia added.

Train timings between Puri and Lalgarh will remain unchanged in both directions, and the extended route is now incorporated into the schedule.

The service will provide direct train access between eastern and northwestern India, especially benefiting pilgrims and tourists.