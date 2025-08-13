403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited Announced Its Q1 FY2026 Total Income Soars By 22.3% Yoy To INR 501 Crores
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 12, 2025: Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited (NSE: AGARWALEYE, BSE: 544350), India's largest eye care service chain (1) operating a network of 249 Facilities across 10 countries, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY2026)
As of June 30, 2025, our network stands at 249 facilities, with 13 new centers added during the quarter comprising 1 tertiary, 7 secondary, and 5 primary facilities
Performed 78,882 surgeries in 3M FY2026, growth of 16.0% YoY
Total Income of INR 501 Crores; growth of 22.3% YoY
Revenue from Operations of INR 487 Cr; growth of 20.8% YoY
Revenue from Operations – India of INR 440 Cr, growth of 21.4% YoY
Revenue from Mature Facilities of INR 354 Cr, growth of 19.4% YoY
Sale of Services(2) contributed 78.6% and Sale of Products(2) contributed 21.4% to revenue from operations
EBITDA of INR 141 Cr, growth of 28.9% YoY with EBITDA margins of 28.2%
Profit after Tax of INR 38 Cr, growth of 108.9% YoY with profit after tax margins of 7.6%
Commenting on the strong performance for Q1 FY2026, Dr. Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited, said:
“The first quarter of the new fiscal year has started with a robust performance. We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue on a quarterly basis, with profit margins sustaining at high levels. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹501 crore, a growth of 22.3% over the same period last year, driven by healthy growth across our network. Our EBITDA rose by 28.9% to ₹141 crore, underscoring our focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline. Profit after tax more than doubled to ₹38 crore, up 108.9% year-on-year.
Operationally, our network grew to 249 eye care facilities as of June 30, 2025, with 13 new additions during the quarter. We also marked our strategic entry into the Delhi market, opening our first centre in the capital to strengthen our presence in North India. We served over 7 lakh+ patients and performed c.79,000 surgeries, supported by our team of 850+ doctors. This scale and expertise allow us to deliver advanced, high-quality eye care at greater reach than ever before. We remain committed to expanding our footprint, investing in advanced technologies, and delivering superior clinical outcomes to our patients.”
About Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited:
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited, a trusted brand in the eye care services industry and according to the CRISIL MI&A Report dated January 2025 is India's largest eye care service chain by revenue from operations for FY2024. With long-standing operational history, we endeavor to address all the needs of our patients in their eye treatment journey through a network of 249 Facilities across 14 states and 5 UT in India and 19 Facilities across nine countries in Africa. The Company has a diversified presence, with 79 facilities located in Tier-I cities and 151 facilities in other cities across India.
Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY2026)
As of June 30, 2025, our network stands at 249 facilities, with 13 new centers added during the quarter comprising 1 tertiary, 7 secondary, and 5 primary facilities
Performed 78,882 surgeries in 3M FY2026, growth of 16.0% YoY
Total Income of INR 501 Crores; growth of 22.3% YoY
Revenue from Operations of INR 487 Cr; growth of 20.8% YoY
Revenue from Operations – India of INR 440 Cr, growth of 21.4% YoY
Revenue from Mature Facilities of INR 354 Cr, growth of 19.4% YoY
Sale of Services(2) contributed 78.6% and Sale of Products(2) contributed 21.4% to revenue from operations
EBITDA of INR 141 Cr, growth of 28.9% YoY with EBITDA margins of 28.2%
Profit after Tax of INR 38 Cr, growth of 108.9% YoY with profit after tax margins of 7.6%
Commenting on the strong performance for Q1 FY2026, Dr. Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited, said:
“The first quarter of the new fiscal year has started with a robust performance. We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue on a quarterly basis, with profit margins sustaining at high levels. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹501 crore, a growth of 22.3% over the same period last year, driven by healthy growth across our network. Our EBITDA rose by 28.9% to ₹141 crore, underscoring our focus on operational efficiency and cost discipline. Profit after tax more than doubled to ₹38 crore, up 108.9% year-on-year.
Operationally, our network grew to 249 eye care facilities as of June 30, 2025, with 13 new additions during the quarter. We also marked our strategic entry into the Delhi market, opening our first centre in the capital to strengthen our presence in North India. We served over 7 lakh+ patients and performed c.79,000 surgeries, supported by our team of 850+ doctors. This scale and expertise allow us to deliver advanced, high-quality eye care at greater reach than ever before. We remain committed to expanding our footprint, investing in advanced technologies, and delivering superior clinical outcomes to our patients.”
About Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited:
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited, a trusted brand in the eye care services industry and according to the CRISIL MI&A Report dated January 2025 is India's largest eye care service chain by revenue from operations for FY2024. With long-standing operational history, we endeavor to address all the needs of our patients in their eye treatment journey through a network of 249 Facilities across 14 states and 5 UT in India and 19 Facilities across nine countries in Africa. The Company has a diversified presence, with 79 facilities located in Tier-I cities and 151 facilities in other cities across India.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment