Echelon Risk + Cyber Debuts In The Top 10% Of The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GetNews) Echelon Risk + Cyber, a leader in cybersecurity and risk management services, has earned a spot in the top 10% of the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In its very first year on the list, Echelon ranked No. 433 overall and seventh among all companies in Pennsylvania, making it top of the list for companies headquartered in Pittsburgh.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most trusted annual ranking of entrepreneurial success in the U.S., spotlighting independent businesses that are driving growth, innovation, and job creation.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our values in action,” said Dan Desko, CEO and Co-Founder of Echelon Risk + Cyber.“Breaking into the top 10% on our first attempt shows what's possible when you combine a team of true professionals with a shared commitment to doing the right thing, the right way, every time. We succeed because our clients trust us with what matters most, and our team shows up every day ready to earn that trust. Being the leading Pittsburgh-based company on the list makes it even sweeter, because it shows that world-class innovation and execution can thrive right here in our hometown.”

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

About Echelon Risk + Cyber

Echelon Risk + Cyber is a cybersecurity professional services firm built on the belief that privacy and security are basic human rights. Echelon's comprehensive suite of services are customized and right-sized for each client, helping to solve even the most complex cybersecurity issues. Services include vCISO-Led Security Team as a Service, Offensive Security Consulting & Adversarial Simulation, Defensive Security Consulting & Hardening, and Cyber Risk Advisory & Compliance.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

