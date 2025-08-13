Number Of Malnutrition-Related Deaths In Gaza Rises To 227: UN

MENAFN - Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Aug 13 (NNN-XINHUA) – The health authorities in Gaza reported that, five people died over the past 24 hours, due to malnutrition and starvation, bringing the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 227, a UN spokesperson said, yesterday.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told a daily briefing that, the malnutrition-related deaths include 103 children, since Oct, 2023, while the World Food Programme warned that, starvation and malnutrition have reached the highest levels in Gaza, since the conflict began that same month.

Against this backdrop, humanitarian supplies entering Gaza remain far below the minimum required to meet people's needs, he said, adding,“Humanitarian movements still face significant delays and other impediments, that prevent the UN from delivering aid at the scale that is needed.”

On Monday, the United Nations requested to coordinate with the Israeli authorities 16 missions, including the collection of food, medical supplies and fuel, but only four were facilitated, and three were denied. Another four were impeded but were eventually fully accomplished, said Dujarric.

Of the remaining five missions, two were cancelled by the respective organisations, another two were impeded and unable to be completed, while another one was impeded but is still ongoing, he said.

“Efforts to coordinate humanitarian movements often drag on for hours, due to unpredictable clearances by the Israeli regime's authorities, wasting precious time,” the spokesman added.– NNN-XINHUA