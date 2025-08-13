Number Of Malnutrition-Related Deaths In Gaza Rises To 227: UN
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told a daily briefing that, the malnutrition-related deaths include 103 children, since Oct, 2023, while the World Food Programme warned that, starvation and malnutrition have reached the highest levels in Gaza, since the conflict began that same month.
Against this backdrop, humanitarian supplies entering Gaza remain far below the minimum required to meet people's needs, he said, adding,“Humanitarian movements still face significant delays and other impediments, that prevent the UN from delivering aid at the scale that is needed.”
On Monday, the United Nations requested to coordinate with the Israeli authorities 16 missions, including the collection of food, medical supplies and fuel, but only four were facilitated, and three were denied. Another four were impeded but were eventually fully accomplished, said Dujarric.
Of the remaining five missions, two were cancelled by the respective organisations, another two were impeded and unable to be completed, while another one was impeded but is still ongoing, he said.
“Efforts to coordinate humanitarian movements often drag on for hours, due to unpredictable clearances by the Israeli regime's authorities, wasting precious time,” the spokesman added.– NNN-XINHUA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment